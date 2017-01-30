Protesters gather in Tampa to speak against president’s travel restrictions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protesters gathered at the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida on Monday to express their feelings on the travel restrictions put in place by President Donald Trump.

Ahmad Hussan was born in Baghdad and immigrated to the United States with his family from Iraq after the first Gulf was when he was just an infant.

His mother is in Iraq now, visiting family.

“All three of my sisters went to school here at USF. I went to school here at USF. We’re an educated family; we’re a hard working family. We pay our taxes,” said Hussan.

“We are as American as everybody else, and this is disturbing to think even for a second, that my mom, who is currently visiting her parents overseas in Iraq right now, may not be able to come back.”

USF’s Public Affair’s manager confirmed that a total of 123 students are enrolled this semester from the seven countries named in the executive order.

Hussan said some of the security questions being asked of people at airports from Muslim countries are racist.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable. If you look at the statistics, since 1975, more people have died by accidentally catching on fire than an actual radicalized Islamic terrorist,” said Hussan.

Many others disagree.

News Channel 8 posted a Facebook Live video of the protest online from USF as the protest was going on. More than a thousand people commented on the video. Some, even calling for the president to cut off aide to foreign-born students who protest his executive orders.

Jim Waurishuk is a retired US Air Force Colonel who was recently elected as a state committeeman with the Hillsborough County Republican party. He is a second generation American whose family came to the United States from Eastern Europe.

Waurishuk said his family had to go through a process to get here and others should follow the legal process.

“It’s a temporary process to make sure we have everything in line the way it should be, so I think what we are looking at is a lot of hype about really trying to make the country safe and secure,” said Waurishuk.