Multiple Tampa Bay area counties under frost advisory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple counties in the bay area are under a frost advisory from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin issued the advisory, effective for Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, DeSoto, Highlands and Hernando counties.

Temperature lows are expected to bottom out in the 35 to 38-degree range across much of interior west-central Florida, northward into the nature coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered overnight.

“We are expecting very light winds tonight and with inland spots dropping into the upper 30s, this could allow frost to develop by Tuesday morning,” said Storm Team 8 meteorologist Julie Phillips.

A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

