More than 1 million sign petition opposing Trump UK visit

LONDON (AP) – British plans to honor President Donald Trump with a state visit later this year are sparking increasing opposition following his order that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

A state visit involves lavish pomp and ceremony, often with a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The three major opposition parties have all called for the state visit to be canceled and an online petition opposing the trip had surpassed the 1 million signatures mark on Monday morning.

The petition says:

Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom.

Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.

That means the matter will have to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Last year Parliament debated whether to ban Trump, then a candidate, from visiting the United Kingdom after a similar online petition was filed.

RELATED- A look at Trump’s executive order on refugees, immigration