Missing Child Alert issued for girl, 17

(WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an Altamonte Springs teenager.

Police say Alexis Newton, age 17, was last seen in the 600 block of Greywood Drive in Altamonte Springs.

Newton was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with bright blue pants and no shoes.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Alexis also has a mole on her left cheek.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441 or 911.