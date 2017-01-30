Manatees snuggle to keep warm near Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Every year hundreds of manatees come to an area near the TECO plant in Apollo Beach to relax in the warm water.

On Monday, more than a dozen manatees could be seen from Eagle 8’s HD camera. Paul Lamison provides you with the breathtaking aerials in the video player above.

For those interested in seeing the manatees in person, there is actually an area of Big Bend Road where folks can park for free and then walk to the water and see them swimming.

Just a few weeks ago, a baby manatee was rescued from Apollo Beach Nature Preserve. The manatee had some algae on its skin and lesions related to the recent string of cold weather.

