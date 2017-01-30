Manatees snuggle to keep warm near Apollo Beach

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Manatees swimming near Apollo Beach
Manatees swimming near Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Every year hundreds of manatees come to an area near the TECO plant in Apollo Beach to relax in the warm water.

On Monday, more than a dozen manatees could be seen from Eagle 8’s HD camera. Paul Lamison provides you with the breathtaking aerials in the video player above.

For those interested in seeing the manatees in person, there is actually an area of Big Bend Road where folks can park for free and then walk to the water and see them swimming.

Just a few weeks ago, a baby manatee was rescued from Apollo Beach Nature Preserve. The manatee had some algae on its skin and lesions related to the recent string of cold weather.

Share this post with your Facebook friends and family, so they can see the manatees swimming. News app users, click here. 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s