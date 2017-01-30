Manatee Co. residents outraged over proposed Mosaic mine

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — For a second day, the Manatee County Commission chambers were packed as locals protested a proposed Mosaic phosphate mine.

The company is asking commissioners for permission to build a phosphate mine on 3,600 acres of land in Myakka City.

Many locals and environmentalists are against the project, citing concerns about damage to the environment.

Some expressed a lack in confidence in Mosaic, citing the company’s recent mishap in Mulberry. A massive sinkhole on top of a Mosaic gypsum stack near Mulberry allowed millions of gallons of contaminated water to flow into the Floridan Aquifer.

The public commenting period for the proposal began last Thursday, but since there were so many people who wanted to comment, commissioners had to hold another hearing on Monday.

If commissioners get through public comment, they could vote Monday evening. If not, the vote could be delayed until February.