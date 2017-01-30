Man, dog attacked by black bear in Florida

ap By Published:
File Image Photo: Courtesy FWC
File Image Photo: Courtesy FWC

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a man and his dog are recovering after being attacked by a black bear in the Florida Panhandle.

Local media outlets report the attack occurred Saturday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that a Gulf Breeze man let his dog out into the front yard where it encountered a bear. The dog was injured, and when the man approached, the bear swatted him. The man was hospitalized for a short time, but neither his injuries nor the dog’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

FWC officers are investigating and have started trapping efforts in the area.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s