Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Daytime Web Staff Published:
joe-turners-come-and-gone

JOE TURNER’S COME & GONE
by August Wilson

Directed by L. Peter Callender
10th and Final Installment in our August Wilson Century Cycle Series

“Has the haunting power of a ghost story…Electrifying.”  -The Washington Post

It’s the epic conclusion of American Stage’s journey through August Wilson’s Century Cycle.  In a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911, owners Seth and Bertha Holly play host to a makeshift family of people who come to stay – some for days, some longer. Each denizen of the boardinghouse has a different relationship to a past of slavery as well as to the urban present. They include proprietors, an eccentric clairvoyant with a penchant for old country voodoo, a young homeboy up from the South, and a mysterious stranger searching for his wife. One of the most spellbinding and emotionally rich plays in the Cycle, JOE TURNER shines a light on America’s newly freed men and women determined to take their rightful place in a new world.

How do you discover your identity when your heritage has been stolen from you?

For tickets and information:  americanstage.com

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s