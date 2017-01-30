Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Directed by L. Peter Callender

10th and Final Installment in our August Wilson Century Cycle Series

“Has the haunting power of a ghost story…Electrifying.” -The Washington Post

It’s the epic conclusion of American Stage’s journey through August Wilson’s Century Cycle. In a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911, owners Seth and Bertha Holly play host to a makeshift family of people who come to stay – some for days, some longer. Each denizen of the boardinghouse has a different relationship to a past of slavery as well as to the urban present. They include proprietors, an eccentric clairvoyant with a penchant for old country voodoo, a young homeboy up from the South, and a mysterious stranger searching for his wife. One of the most spellbinding and emotionally rich plays in the Cycle, JOE TURNER shines a light on America’s newly freed men and women determined to take their rightful place in a new world.

How do you discover your identity when your heritage has been stolen from you?