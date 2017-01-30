Hundreds of Tampa students march to theater to watch movie ‘Hidden Figures’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — About 600 students from Jefferson High School marched to a local movie theater to watch ‘Hidden Figures’ as a way to kick off Black History Month.

The movie is based on true events and highlights the story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson.

The African-American women worked for NASA and were instrumental in helping launch John Glenn into orbit.

They showed a country anyone can dream—and dream big.

“Sometimes I can feel a little bit limited but I feel that’ll just open things for me,” said Jefferson High School student Cassie Thomas.

Students in American History and African-American Studies classes walked to the AMC West Shore 14 theaters to sit together, watch and learn.

“It’s an opportunity for our students to see a movie that’s going to be related to history, said Jefferson High School Principal Robert Quinn.

Now, they’ll hold onto a piece of that history thanks to a lesson learned—in their local movie theater.

“It really helps promote what we learn in school and it helps put it in a perspective of reality,” Thomas said.

