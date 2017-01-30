Hospital beds to fun floats, Pirate Krewes invade St. Joseph’s Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gasparilla celebrations aren’t over just yet.
Local pirate Krewes visited children at St. Joseph’s Hospital Monday afternoon for the 13th annual event.
Hospital beds were turned into floats and paraded down hallways, and staff acted as parade watchers and bead catchers.
