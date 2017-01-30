Headlines: Former Rays player in crash; Man tries to kidnap toddler; College president arrested for DUI

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, January 30.

Former Rays player hit in deadly Miami crash; wife, kids hospitalized. Learn more.

Hillsborough Community College president arrested on DUI charge. Learn more.

‘Give me the baby’: Man accused of trying to kidnap Florida toddler. Learn more.

Hundreds of Tampa students march to theater to watch movie ‘Hidden Figures.’ Learn more.

Police: Man allegedly raped child in animal costume sex ring. Learn more.

Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years. Learn more.

A look at Trump’s executive order on refugees, immigration. Learn more.

More than 1 million sign petition opposing Trump UK visit. Learn more.

2017 SAG Awards: All the nominees and winners. Learn more.

