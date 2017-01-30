Headlines: Former Rays player in crash; Man tries to kidnap toddler; College president arrested for DUI

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, January 30.
TODAY’S WEATHER
You might want to have a jacket or sweater handy today, it’s a bit chilly! See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Former Rays player hit in deadly Miami crash; wife, kids hospitalized. Learn more.
Hillsborough Community College president arrested on DUI charge. Learn more.
‘Give me the baby’: Man accused of trying to kidnap Florida toddler. Learn more.
Hundreds of Tampa students march to theater to watch movie ‘Hidden Figures.’ Learn more.
Police: Man allegedly raped child in animal costume sex ring. Learn more.
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years. Learn more.
A look at Trump’s executive order on refugees, immigration. Learn more.
More than 1 million sign petition opposing Trump UK visit. Learn more.
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
2017 SAG Awards: All the nominees and winners. Learn more.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.