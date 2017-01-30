Fast-working thieves steal 46 guns from Lakeland store

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — It only took thieves a few minutes to steal nearly 50 guns from a Lakeland gun shop that had been burglarized before.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had some harsh words for the thieves and the gun store owner.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm that indicated glass breakage around 4 a. m. Sunday at Guns Galore, which is located at 2440 U.S. Highway 92 East in Lakeland. Deputies arrived within three minutes and discovered the front door lock was broken and the glass gun cases inside the business had been broken.

At least 46 handguns were stolen from the glass display cases near the front door of the business. K9 deputies searched the area but were not able to find any suspects.

“First and foremost, there are at least two dangerous suspects out there who stole nearly 50 handguns and will now use them and traffic them to a bunch of likely violent thugs and criminals who will in turn use these guns to prey on the innocent public to rob, intimidate, hurt, and possibly kill,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Detectives say Guns Galore does not have a video surveillance system. This was the fourth burglary at a Polk County gun store in recent months and it was the second burglary at Guns Galore.

“Retail gun dealers have a moral and ethical obligation to safely secure their firearms inventory from theft. Guns Galore was burglarized before. They broke in with relative ease, as they did again this weekend. Is it too much to ask, Guns Galore, to harden your store and make it a little more difficult for your firearms to be stolen and transferred to the criminal marketplace?” asked Sheriff Grady Judd.

Guns Galore was burglarized on Christmas Eve. Thieves took 12 firearms during that burglary. Sheriff Judd said the owner of Guns Galore had not installed or implemented any additional security measures after the December burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and conduct its own full inventory audit of Guns Galore.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows a light colored sedan turn onto Peachtree Street and park behind the incident location, where two suspects are seen running to the vehicle and fleeing the area westbound from the incident location. Other video from other businesses in the area also show two suspects dressed in dark pants and dark jackets carrying bags and tools.

If anyone saw something, or if you hear something about this crime, please call us or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or LOG ONTO www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is guaranteed.