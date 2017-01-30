DisneyQuest to close in July to make room for NBA Experience

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – DisneyQuest at Disney Springs will close July 3, it was announced Monday.

DisneyQuest is closing to make room for the NBA Experience at Walt Disney World Resort.

The location will continue to operate through July 3, featuring arcade game favorites and virtual worlds.

The NBA Experience will feature hands-on activities that put guests right in the middle of NBA game action, according to the Disney Parks blog.

The blog did not say when construction would begin or when The NBA Experience will open.

