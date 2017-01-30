Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations.
In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline’s website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this “frustrating situation.”
Delta says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected.
Bastian says this type of disruption “is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.”
Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.
In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.
Check the status of flights at Tampa International Airport here.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.