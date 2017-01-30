Colby Ramus, Tampa Bay Rays finalize $5M, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Houston Astros' Colby Rasmus watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. Rasmus and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. Ramus can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses, the Rays said Monday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract.

Ramus can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses, the Rays said Monday.

The 30-year-old has a .241 career average with St. Louis (2009-11), Toronto (2011-14) and Houston (2015-16). He hit .206 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 107 games last year, reaching 15 homers for the fifth straight season, but his production dropped from a .238 average with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 2015.

To open room on the 40-man roster, the Rays released outfielder Jason Coats. Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Jan. 11, the 26-year-old injured his right elbow throwing the following day and needs Tommy John surgery.

