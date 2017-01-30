Chainsmokers ‘Memories: Do Not Open’ tour to stop at Amalie Arena

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016, file photo shows Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York. Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers picked up 11 nominations, including song of the year for “Closer” with Halsey, announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Chainsmokers are set to release their debut album with the “Memories: Do Not Open” arena tour, stopping at Amalie Arena in April.

The Grammy-nominated artists will stop in Tampa on April 14.

The duo will be joined by artist Kiiara on all tour dates.

Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of The Chainsmoker’s debut album.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.  They can be purchased at the McDonald’s ticket office, online or by calling 800-745-3000.

