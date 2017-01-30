Chainsmokers ‘Memories: Do Not Open’ tour to stop at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Chainsmokers are set to release their debut album with the “Memories: Do Not Open” arena tour, stopping at Amalie Arena in April.

The Grammy-nominated artists will stop in Tampa on April 14.

The duo will be joined by artist Kiiara on all tour dates.

Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of The Chainsmoker’s debut album.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the McDonald’s ticket office, online or by calling 800-745-3000.