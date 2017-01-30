Burglar shoots at Valrico neighbor who caught them stealing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Gerena has a large bullet hole in his garage door and another inside, near his kitchen, after he attempted to stop a robbery at the home of one of his neighbors.

“Where they found the actual bullet itself, had my wife been cooking at the time, would have hit her, or had my kids been sitting at the bar top eating, it would have hit them,” said Gerena.

The scary episode started Monday afternoon, when three men pulled up to a house on Wexford Green Drive in Valrico in a white Ford F-150.

One put his finger over an internet-connected doorbell. Gerena yelled out for them to stop.

“I just told ’em, I said, ‘hey, that’s not your stuff.’”

“He fired one shot off, and I was literally just in the middle of my driveway, and kind of ducked and worked my way back towards the sidewalk,” said Gerena.

The shooting wasn’t over.

“I noticed him lay his hand down the roof of the truck and [he] fired another shot. And [it] literally went through my garage door about five feet from me,” he said.

The men went through a side gate and sliding glass window, then into a garage.They came back out with two dirt bikes and a TV.

Police found one of the bikes and returned it.

Gerena is amazed that one burglar was willing to kill to get away.

“They got to realize that five more feet could have taken my life over some personal property,” he said.

The owner of the home where the burglary happened told News Channel 8 that police arrested one person, but was not sure if he is was one of the three who went in to their home.