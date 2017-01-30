7 dogs found shot, killed along rural road

MONROE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina are asking for help after seven dogs were found shot and killed along a rural road outside Charlotte.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the dogs were found with broken necks Friday. Deputies say the dogs had been there for some time.
News outlets report the canines were hunting dogs and none of them had a microchip that could be used to trace them back to an owner.
Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a North Carolina-based rescue group, wrote on its Facebook page that it posthumously named each of the dead dogs to give them some dignity.
This is what the organization said in the post-
WARNING GRAPHIC!
In this world, we unfortunately, are amongst some real life MONSTERS!
Friday night we received a devastating message about seven dogs that were found dead and dumped by a rural road in Union County NC.
Saturday morning Karlei and I drove out to the location (Morgan Academy Rd) that we were given to find a very gruesome, heartbreaking scene. Seven dogs murdered! Shot in the head and their necks were broken.
A report has been filed with the Union County Sheriff’s Dept. and we are posting these pictures, however graphic they may be; in hopes that maybe someone might know something or recognize these dogs.
PLEASE SHARE in all of the surrounding counties UNION, STANLEY, CABARRUS, MECKLENBURG, and ANSON! Any one with information can call the Union County Sheriff’s Dept and ask for Deputy Randall or you can call us at Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue. This can be done anonymously.
We took two of the dog’s bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic and Dr Humphrey confirmed the gunshot wounds and broken necks. The sheriff’s office & Dr. Humphrey confirmed none of the dogs are microchipped.
Karlei went back alone (I had to go to work) God bless her and took the other five bodies, where all seven dogs will be cremated by Faithful Companion (Cremation Service) at no charge donated to our Rescue. Every dog will leave this earth with dignity and will have a name. It is the least that we could do after what some horrible human(s) did to them.
UPDATE: We have given each of these victims of this horrendous massacre a name.
Sophie❤
Scarlett❤
Ingrid❤
Rhett❤
Clyde❤
Baker❤
Bailey❤
R.I.P. Sweet Angels
