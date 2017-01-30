31 lbs. of cocaine found in nose gear of American Airlines plane in Tulsa

Cocaine found in the nose of an American Airlines plane in Tulsa (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

TULSA, Okla. (KXAN) — An American Airlines plane rerouted to Tulsa for maintenance was found to have 14 kilos, or almost 31 pounds, of cocaine inside the nose gear of the aircraft, Sunday.

Seven bricks of cocaine in total were found inside the plane during a maintenance check in Tulsa, sheriff’s deputies said. The plane, which took off from Bogotá, Columbia, landed in Miami, where it was flagged for maintenance. The base in Miami was too busy to do the maintenance, so the Boeing 757 was sent to Tulsa, deputies say.

A technician checking the electronics bay near the nose gear — the front wheels of the plane — noticed some of the insulation looked new. He moved it and saw one of the bricks and called the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the plane was bound for Miami, the sheriff’s office says they are turning over the investigation to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Authorities say the drugs have a minimum street value of $200,000. The Associated Press estimates the total value closer to $434,000, with each brick worth at least $14,000 a pound.

According to TulsaWorld.com, 26 pounds of cocaine were found on an American Airlines jet in Tulsa on Dec. 1, 2015.

