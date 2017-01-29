Usually an Oscar warm-up, SAG Awards will miss a key player

FILE - This Jan. 30, 2011 file photo shows a close up of the Screen Actors Guild trophy at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in six film and eight television categories will be announced on Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – “La La Land” may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards, but it won’t be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.

Sunday night’s SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up. That will be true in the individual acting categories where awards-season favorites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their front-runner status.

But this year’s biggest front-runner, “La La Land,” isn’t nominated for the Screen Actors’ ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for “Moonlight,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Captain Fantastic.”

The 23rd annual SAG Awards will air live from 8-10 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS from Los Angeles.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be live from the newsroom talking about fashion, big moments and of course the winners.

