TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Darryl Floyd, 20, last seen in the 900 block of E 109th Ave in Tampa.

Police say he is 5′ 10″ and around 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white letter ‘A’ on it, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

TPD asks that anyone who has seen him to call the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.