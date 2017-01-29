St. Pete Fine Arts Festival to return to North Straub Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival returns to North Straub Park in February.

The fourth annual festival will take place February 25 and 26.

The event sets up adjacent to the Museum of Fine Arts and is a boutique fine arts festival of approximately 120 of America’s top fine artisans and crafters, including local, regional and national artists.

The park will be transformed into an outdoor gallery showcasing works in painting, glass, cermaics, sculpture, photography, metalwork and more.

Admission to the event is free.  The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

