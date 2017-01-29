Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper tour to take stage at Amalie Arena

FILE - A Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015 photo from files of singer Rod Stewart performing in the Esprit Arena in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Having sold millions of albums over his lengthy career the 71-year-old London-born performer has been recognised for his services to music and charity, by being made a knight in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, Friday June 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will hit the stage at Amalie Arena this July.

The Tampa Bay area show is July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Stewart and Lauper have been awarded nearly every industry award and honor for their catalog of hits and activism, among them Grammy and American Music Awards, two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting and a knighthood for Stewart; and an Emmy and Tony Award for Lauper.

Tickets for the show went on sale Friday and can be purchased at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at the arena, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

