No fries: Florida wants students to whip up healthy dishes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is looking for the state’s best student chef.

Putnam wants high school students around the state to enter the “Fresh from Florida Student Chef Cook-Off.” The deadline is Feb. 2.

Putnam says the goal is to encourage children to prepare healthy meals.

The contest rules require students to create an original recipe that includes one fresh fruit or vegetable grown in the state.

Finalists will be chosen to compete in five regional cook-offs which will be held in March and April. The regional winners will participate in a statewide cook-off at the Florida School Nutrition Association annual conference.

The ultimate winner will be invited to serve with a professional chef at one of the department’s future events.

On the web: http://www.freshfromflorida.com/Divisions-Offices/Food-Nutrition-and-Wellness/Fresh-From-Florida-Student-Chef-Cook-Off