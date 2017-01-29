New immigration policy prompts protest in Tampa Saturday

WFLA Web Staff Published:
immigration-protests-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protests have been springing up across the country and demonstrators have even taken to the streets in Tampa.

Dozens of protesters chanted and held signs along Kennedy Boulevard Saturday. They’re trying to take a stand against a temporary, new immigration policy that bans certain immigrants from coming to the United States.

Protesters say it’s about making sure America stays true to the principles it was founded on.

“We’re here to tell everyone that Muslims are welcome in our country. Immigrants and refugees are what our bedrock stands for and we need to have moral leadership in our country,” Rebecca Myers with Action Together Tampa Bay said.

Protesters hope their demonstrations will help Congress take a stand.

