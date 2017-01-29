Hillsborough Community College President arrested for DUI

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kenneth Howard Atwater, the 65-year-old president of Hillsborough Community College, was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to his arrest report, deputies pulled Atwater over at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and West Broad St. Atwater was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night just before 11 p.m.

He refused a BAC and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail just after 1 am, according to deputies.

Atwater posted a bond of $500 and was released this morning.

He has been President and CEO of Hillsborough Community College since July 2010.