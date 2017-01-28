Where you can’t grab an Uber during Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to use Uber to get around Tampa during Gasparilla?

Riders will need to walk a few blocks away from the Gasparilla parade route to request a ride from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Riders will not be able to request a ride in the shaded areas in the map provided by Uber.

Uber said that due to extensive road closures and pedestrian traffic in both Bayshore and downtown Tampa, drivers may not be able to drop off at exact destinations, but will get riders the closest they can.

The ride-sharing service provided the following tips on directions of where users should walk before hitting “request:”

Downtown

Walk east toward North Florida Avenue

Harbor Island

Walk east of Harbor Island Boulevard and south of Knights Run Ave.

Hyde Park North

Head north toward the University of Tampa, request after reaching Cleveland Ave.

Hyde Park Center

Head north of Swann Avenue and east of South Boulevard

Uber also said if you’re enjoying the festivities on the Hillsborough Bay, you’ll need to be on land to request your ride.