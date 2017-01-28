Three people injured, including a deputy, following Sarasota house fire

The deputy injured had rescued a woman from the burning home.

WFLA Web Staff Published:
sarasota-24th-st-fire-from-scso-twitter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured and taken to the hospital following a house fire in Sarasota, according to a tweet from Sarasota County Government.

The fire happened Friday just after 10 p.m. on the 2600 block of 24th Street.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier said a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy was first on scene and rescued a woman from the burning home. “We did find a deputy that was able to pull out a victim upon arrival,” Regnier said.

According the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the deputy was being treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution. Regnier also said a bystander was also being evaluated for injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s