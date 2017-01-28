Three people injured, including a deputy, following Sarasota house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured and taken to the hospital following a house fire in Sarasota, according to a tweet from Sarasota County Government.

The fire happened Friday just after 10 p.m. on the 2600 block of 24th Street.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier said a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy was first on scene and rescued a woman from the burning home. “We did find a deputy that was able to pull out a victim upon arrival,” Regnier said.

According the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the deputy was being treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution. Regnier also said a bystander was also being evaluated for injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

