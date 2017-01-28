Tampa Bay Home Show continues this weekend

Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Home Show returns to Tropicana Field this weekend.

The largest quality consumer home show on the West Coast will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Guests are able to learn about and buy the latest home products and services from more than 600 exhibits under one roof.

The Home Show features an Idea Stage with local experts, daily giveaways and trade secrets that could help guests with their next project.

Admission and parking are free.  The Home Show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

