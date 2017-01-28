Florida sheriff investigating killing of mother and daughter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing of a mother and daughter.

Deputies were called to a home shortly before dawn on Saturday after they received reports of shots being fired.

Authorities said that they found a girl and a woman. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman died after being taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office so far has not released many details on the incident that occurred in this compact city located in the center of Broward County, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

A release states that detectives are trying collect accounts and evidence to determine how the shooting happened and who might be responsible. The sheriff’s office does not have a suspect in custody.

