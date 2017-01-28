Fed-Ex worker steps in, douses flames when group burns American flag

IOWA CITY, IA. (CNN) – A group of protesters in Iowa City got more than they bargained for when they tried to burn an American flag.

A Fed-Ex worker stepped in, dousing the flames and took the flag away.

Another bystander argued with the protesters when the group tried to burn another flag.

The Fed-Ex worker came back and extinguished the fire.

The group said their message behind burning the flag wasn’t anti-veteran. Instead, they said they were protesting racial and social injustice.

Two of the protesters were arrested and charged with violating the city’s public burn ordinance.

Fed-Ex said they’ve spoken to the employee about what happened and they’re handling the matter internally.

The employee said his actions have nothing to do with the company.

