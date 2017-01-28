Diana Nyad donates items from landmark Cuba-Florida swim

Diana Nyad
Diana Nyad struggles to come ashore in Key West, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 23013, after swimming from Cuba. Looking dazed and sunburned, U.S. endurance swimmer Diana Nyad walks ashores becoming the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the help of a shark cage. Nyad arrived at the beach just before 2 p.m. EDT, about 53 hours after she began her swim in Havana on Saturday. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – Marathon swimmer Diana Nyad has dedicated an exhibit at Key West’s Custom House Museum, featuring items she wore during her landmark 2013 swim from Havana to Key West.

The installation premiered Friday. It includes the bathing suit, goggles and custom-designed jellyfish protection facemask Nyad used during the nearly 111-mile swim that took almost 53 hours.

Nyad donated the personal memorabilia to the Key West Art & Historical Society, which operates the museum, to recognize the support she received from Key West community members.

Nyad was 64 years old when she succeeded on her fifth attempt to complete the Florida Straits crossing. Landing on Key West’s Smathers Beach on Labor Day, she became the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage.

