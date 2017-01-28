Citrus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing three-year-old

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing three-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lainey Brammlett was playing on an electric four-wheeler with her family on a few acres of property on East New Hope Court in Floral City.

Brammlett’s mother heard the four-wheeler stop and when she went to find her daughter, she was no longer there.

Deputies responded and are searching the area with firefighters and several volunteers.

Lainy is believed to be someone where in the area. She is described as being three-feet tall and about 35 pounds with long, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a blue long-sleeve shirt, a camouflage jacket and cowboy boots. Lainy has a scare above her eye about a quarter-inch long.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 911 or 352-726-1121 if you have seen her.