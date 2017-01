(CNN) – Welcome to the cute animal tweet-off!

Zoos across the country have joined in a little friendly competition of adorable animals.

It started when the Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted a picture of a gray seal pup.

After that, it was game on.

The Virginia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, the Bronx Zoo and others joined in.

The result is a refreshing break that is bound to make you smile.

