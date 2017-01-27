Anika Noni Rose talks about her new role on The Quad, a scripted BET series that takes viewers inside the cultural world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Set in Atlanta, The Quad takes place on the campus of the fictional Georgia A&M college. Rose’s character, Dr. Eva Fletcher, is the newly elected president of the college who discovers a bold and diverse freshman class that is sure to keep her attention. In addition to Rose, Jasmine Guy, Peyton Alex Smith, Jazz Raycole and Sean Blakemore round out the cast along with emerging talents—Zoe Renee, Michelle DeFraites, Erica Michelle, Jake Allyn, Larry Rhem and E. Roger Mitchell.

