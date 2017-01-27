The Chocolate Festival

Jeremy Gomez from Generation Food Truck is here to tell us the second annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival. Come enjoy entrées, desserts, drinks..you name it! All made out of chocolate!
Admission is Free. It’s Happening Saturday Feb. 28th at Gaither High School from 12pm- 5pm
*Parking is 5$.
All proceeds from parking go to the Gaither Band Program, and its students. The money will be funding a trip to Carnegie Hall for the students.
Here is the initial Food Truck and Vendo List, it is subject to change, and is still populating:
A Little Bite of Love
Lolo Ono Hawaiian Shave Ice
Claw’s Mobile Eateries
Kona Ice
Urban Tea Garden
Tres Suspiros Handmade Brazilian Chocolates
KC Crepes
Craving Donuts
Best Thai
Mmmm Delicious Cupcakes
The Maine Thang
El Gran Castillo
OMG Pretzels Bites
Jimmy’s Sliders
Got Lobstah?
Jolly Porker
Just Smoking Bbq
Disco Donuts
Skoops Italian Ice
Kombucha Tampa
The Inside Skoop
Jasons Fire Fusions
Stanford’s Jerky
Krepelicious
Go Go Penguin Shack
Cut It Out Muffins
Dove Chocolate Discoveries
ChurroExpress
Lynn’s Ice Cream & Waffles
Churroland
Lemonbar
JB’s Sweet Addiction
Light My Fire Pizza
Emmy & J Gourmet Dips
Delightfully Delicious Candle Company
AJ’s Cigars
The Crafty Olive
My Deelight Jewelry
It Works Global
Scentsy
Koko’s World Of Yoga
Useborne Books and More
Damsel in Defense
Writing Coaches of America
Lularoe #1
Lularoe #2
Blue Tie Realty
Lipsence
Paparazzi Jewelry Everything $5
Oragami Owl
Crafty Little Divas Decorative Wreaths
Beach Piano Study -Simply Music Lessons
Henna Design
Premier Designs Jewelry
Jamberry
Mary Kay
MATHNASIUM OF CARROLLWOOD
Lemon Grass Spa
Perfectly Posh
Cruise Planners
Fl Drama Kids
Just Fairy Soaps & Scrubs
Pampered Chef
Younique
And many more!