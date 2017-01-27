The Chocolate Festival

Jeremy Gomez from Generation Food Truck is here to tell us the second annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival. Come enjoy entrées, desserts, drinks..you name it! All made out of chocolate!

Admission is Free. It’s Happening Saturday Feb. 28th at Gaither High School from 12pm- 5pm



Gaither High School 16200 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, Florida 33618



*Parking is 5$.

All proceeds from parking go to the Gaither Band Program, and its students. The money will be funding a trip to Carnegie Hall for the students.

Here is the initial Food Truck and Vendo List, it is subject to change, and is still populating:

A Little Bite of Love

Lolo Ono Hawaiian Shave Ice

Claw’s Mobile Eateries

Kona Ice

Urban Tea Garden

Tres Suspiros Handmade Brazilian Chocolates

KC Crepes

Craving Donuts

Best Thai

Mmmm Delicious Cupcakes

The Maine Thang

El Gran Castillo

OMG Pretzels Bites

Jimmy’s Sliders

Got Lobstah?

Jolly Porker

Just Smoking Bbq

Disco Donuts

Skoops Italian Ice

Kombucha Tampa

The Inside Skoop

Jasons Fire Fusions

Stanford’s Jerky

Krepelicious

Go Go Penguin Shack

Cut It Out Muffins

Dove Chocolate Discoveries

ChurroExpress

Lynn’s Ice Cream & Waffles

Churroland

Lemonbar

JB’s Sweet Addiction

Light My Fire Pizza

Emmy & J Gourmet Dips

Delightfully Delicious Candle Company

AJ’s Cigars

The Crafty Olive

My Deelight Jewelry

It Works Global

Scentsy

Koko’s World Of Yoga

Useborne Books and More

Damsel in Defense

Writing Coaches of America

Lularoe #1

Lularoe #2

Blue Tie Realty

Lipsence

Paparazzi Jewelry Everything $5

Oragami Owl

Crafty Little Divas Decorative Wreaths

Beach Piano Study -Simply Music Lessons

Henna Design

Premier Designs Jewelry

Jamberry

Mary Kay

MATHNASIUM OF CARROLLWOOD

Lemon Grass Spa

Perfectly Posh

Cruise Planners

Fl Drama Kids

Just Fairy Soaps & Scrubs

Pampered Chef

Younique

And many more!