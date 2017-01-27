Security will be tight for Saturday’s Gasparilla events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Saturday, pirates will take over the city during Gasparilla and you can expect security to be tight.

Many agencies will be on patrol, including the FBI and FDLE. Mobile security cameras will be scattered all throughout the parade path keeping a close eye on everything that’s going on.

Security is a top concern in the wake of recent terror attacks at crowded events around the world. Authorities have a plan in place aimed at preventing problems at Gasparilla.

Pirates, beads and booze is the motto for many this weekend. But, some people planning on attending Gasparilla are also thinking about the large crowds and the possibility of a terrorist attack.

“I think we always have to be on guard for it. Absolutely. I think it would be foolish not to think it could happen. Absolutely it could happen,” said Chip Lomel.

Chip Lomel has been around for Gasparilla for at least 20 years. Every year, he says safety is a concern.

“It’s a fleeting thought every time something like this occurs, absolutely. But, what am I going to do about it? I can’t change my behavior relative to that I just in the law enforcement.”

Lomel says he has great faith in the security since Tampa hosted the national championship just a few weeks ago.

“I think security must be paramount. I’m hopeful, being so close to MacDill that we got some top-level security associated with this thing.”

Officers will be both visible and undercover this weekend. Lomel said if security is anything like last year, we should all be good shape.

“When I say horseback, they’re up and down this street all the time. Generally speaking, there’s a police officer on every corner.”

Watch our live coverage of the Gasparilla Invasion & Parade of Pirates on Saturday, Jan. 28. Join Marco, Gayle, Leslee & Leigh for live coverage from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8 & WFLA.com!