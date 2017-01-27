Sarasota police looking for suspects who cloned credit card

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men used a stolen credit card to do some Christmas Eve shopping, but the victim’s credit card was never missing. Authorities believe the men stole her information and made a duplicate card.

The pair shopped at a Publix on Osprey Avenue with the stolen credit card.

It’s nothing new; it happened to Jim Krick too.

“[Fraud protection called and] asked me if my card was missing, I said, ‘No I have it.’ And they asked me if I’d been in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, which obviously, I wasn’t,” Krick said.

Jeff Birnbach from The Sylint Group said the process is shockingly easy.

“They basically take another card and reprogram that [magnetic] stripe on that card. They can buy card blanks, or just use any card, just erase the information and change it on the back of that mag stripe,” said Birnbach.

“What they’ll often do is use the other person’s name on the mag stripe, but have their name on the front of the card, so if a merchant asks for ID, they can produce a driver’s license that matches a name on the card, even though it doesn’t necessarily match the account information on the back of the mag stripe,” Birnbach added.

Where does this stolen data come from?

Birnbach said they can hack into e-commerce sites to steal your information or sell it to others.

“E-commerce sites are fairly vulnerable….the bad guys can actually get in and put software on the site that lets them scrape credit card information from every process,” said Birnbach.

One of the best ways to prevent it is to use different user names and passwords for every account you use online. There are secure apps to help you keep track of all those passwords.

“Most people have two, three, maybe five sets of usernames and passwords. The problem with that is if any one of those locations you go on gets compromised, the bad guys now have your username and password they can use in other places,” said Birnbach.

Birnbach also recommends you avoid public WiFi hot spots. Thieves can easily access your data if you’re not careful. You’re better off using your phone’s network.

Birnbach also said be wary of suspicious emails with links. If you don’t know who it’s from, don’t click on it. Thieves can use that to hack into your computer and steal your information.

Police said one of the suspects in the Christmas Eve case is described as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. The man has a left arm sleeve tattoo and appears to have a tattoo on his right tricep. The other suspect is also described as a Hispanic man and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue or gray shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on this case, call Sarasota Police.

