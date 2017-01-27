Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Jan. 16 to 20

State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from January 16 to January 20, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
China Wok located at 3062 SR 674 in Ruskin
Jan. 17, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 8 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Pesticide labeled for household use only was found in the establishment.
- Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.
- The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- Reach-in cooler shelving was soiled.
Jan. 18, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations
Pho Quyen Vietnamese Restaurant located at 4505 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park
Jan. 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 29 violations
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.
- 6 live roaches found on a shelf next to rice cookers and hot hold units.
- 2 live roaches were found under a toaster.
- 1 live roach was found under a box on a shelf.
- 1 live roach was found on the wall above clean plates at the cook’s line.
- 1 live roach was found in between tables on the cook’s line.
- 1 live roach was found on a table leg.
- 2 live roaches were found in the food server’s station.
- Roach excrement and droppings were found on shelves at the server station and around plates and bowls stored a shelf on the cook’s line.
- A container of medicine was improperly stored above the microwave on a shelf.
- Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage and in direct contact with food. Soup was stored in home depot buckets.
Jan. 21, 2017:” Restaurant reopened with 11 violations.
Wendy’s located at 8330 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Jan. 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 violations.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.
- 5 live roaches found under a cold hold area on the cook’s line.
- 8-10 live roaches were found under the hot grill line.
- 1 live roach was found on the floor in the bread storage room.
- 1 live roach was found on the floor at the front service area.
- 1 dead roach was found on the floor in the bread storage room.
- An accumulation of encrusted food debris was found in and around the Frosty machine.
- Floor tiles under the cooking equipment were cracked, broken and in disrepair.
- A fan cover in the walk-in cooler had an accumulation of dust and debris.
- Employee personal items, a cell phone and purse, were stored above a food preparation area.
Jan. 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 16 to January 20, 2017.
Bar Louie located at 27001 US 19 N. in Clearwater, 47 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by a live roach found where the wall meets the ceiling over a spice shelf.
- A toxic substance was stored by food.
Americana 50’s located at 1730 US 19 in Holiday, 46 violations
- A slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.
- The chlorine sanitizer for the dishwashing machine was not at the proper minimum strength.
- The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
River Ratz located at 29295 Lake Lindsey Rd. in Nobleton, 38 violations
- Live, small flying insects were in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Raw eggs were found stored over ready-to-eat pasta.
- There was soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface.
Curry Bowl located at 8447 N 56th St. in Temple Terrace, 32 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage and in direct contact with food.
- There was a buildup of soiled material on the racks in the reach-in cooler.
Carne Chophouse located at 1600 E 8 Ave. in Tampa, 32 violations
- Food was stored in ice that was used for drinks.
- Nonexempt fish, Salmon, was offered raw or undercooked that had not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded.
- Shell eggs were use or stored with cracks or broken shells.
El Texano Restaurant located at 35903 US 19 N. in Palm Harbor, 31 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen and food preparation area.
- Stored salsa was not covered in the walk-in cooler.
- An accumulation of encrusted food debris was found on a mixer head.
Nobleton Outpost/Paddlers located at 29295 Lake Lindsey Rd. in Nobleton, 30 violations
- Raw beef was not properly separated from raw fish in a holding unit.
- Single-use gloves were not changed as needed after worker handled soiled items and then went back to food preparation.
- Stainless steel cleaner was stored over chips.
Tanya & Matts Ice Creamiest located at 15742 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, 29 violations
- Pesticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like slime substance.
