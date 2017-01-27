Police seek help solving murder after man’s body found in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for help solving a murder after the body of a man was found in Seminole Heights.

The body of Dontae Lampkins, 25, was found in an alley between East Comanche Avenue and East Mohawk Avenue, midway between North 9th Street and North 11th Street. Lampkins’ body was found at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Detectives say it appears that Lampkins died from upper body trauma and the homicide does not appear to be random.

Police say they do not know when Lampkins was murdered.

Detectives say Lampkins was wearing a dark blue sweat suit. They asked anyone who may have seen him to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

Dontae Lampkins, photo provided by Tampa Police Department
Dontae Lampkins, photo provided by Tampa Police Department

