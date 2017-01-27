Police: New Port Richey man made 6.5 pounds of pot-laced candy

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man is accused of making 6.5 pounds of edible candy marijuana.
New Port Richey Police Department officers say they found the candy while executing a search warrant at the home of Louis Serball III, age 30.
Detectives say the marijuana candy looked like popular candies that are sold at stores, including Reese’s Pieces, Oreos and strawberry cheesecake candies.
Police say they also found 48.2 grams of leafy marijuana at Serball’s home.
They say he admitted to making the pot-laced candies.
Serball was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.
