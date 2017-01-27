Pinellas judge to decide if cop killer will be released from prison early

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County judge will decide on Friday whether convicted cop killer, Nicholas Lindsey, will get out of prison early.

Nicholas Lindsey was 16 years-old in 2001 when he shot and killed St. Petersburg Police Department Officer David Crawford.

Lindsey was convicted of murder in 2012. A year later, his attorneys tried to get his life sentence reduced to 25 years in prison. The judge refused.

Last week, the judge heard from Lindsey’s attorney and Crawford’s daughter, Amanda Crawford, but he did not make a ruling in the case.

In a letter to the courts, Amanda Crawford read out loud, “Til this day, I have not heard a sincere apology from him. I have heard it was an accident and he did not mean it, but here now I testify that one shot could be an accident, two perhaps. But three, four and five were intent.”

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that life sentences given to juveniles are unconstitutional.

Attorneys hope to get a 40-year sentence instead, meaning Lindsey would walk out a free man in 2052.

The sentencing is set for Friday afternoon at the Clearwater courthouse.