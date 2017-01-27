Cleaning chemical mishap sends Universal Studios workers to hospital

ORLANDO. Fla. (WESH) —Hazmat crews responded to Universal Studios on Friday morning.

Orlando Fire Department crews responded to an employee-only area at Universal Studios around 4 a.m.

“Some team members were in a laundry area where a couple of basic cleaning chemicals may have been mixed together,” said a Universal Studios spokesperson.

The employees were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear how many people were taken to the hospital, or the extent of their injuries.