Criminals turning to apps to rob unsuspecting buyers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Craigslist criminals are turning to apps like OfferUp and Letgo to rob unsuspecting buyers. It happened to a man in Lakeland who was hoping to buy a used car, but it almost cost him his life.

James Few met the seller, Jarquez Harris, at Lakewood Apartments at 7:30 p.m. to purchase the 2006 Chevy Impala that was listed on the Letgo app.

Few brought his brother along with him for safety. However, when the two arrived, Harris came out of the apartment and jumped into their backseat.

“He said, ‘This is how this is going to go down,’ and he pulled the gun out and put it aside my head and he said ‘I’m going to count from 5 to 0,'” said Few.

When Harris got to zero, he shoved the gun in Few’s brother’s face.

“He put the gun back over on my brother and said ‘I’ll blow his brains all over the dash,'” said Few.

James called his bluff, and didn’t had over the $1,000 cash.

“I just figured he was going to shoot us either way,” he said.

“He took a big risk, and I don’t know if that’s a good thing to do, but in his case it worked out. The suspect got scared and left without the money,” said Sgt. Gary Gross with the Lakeland Police Department.

Lakeland police were able to catch Harris by creating their own account on Letgo. They said he tried to pull the same stunt on them, only this time, it landed him in jail.

As for James, he is deleting the app and said he will never use anything like it again.

Local police say if you want to use these types of sites, they have created “Safe Places” to make the purchase:

Hillsborough County

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 14102 N. 20th St.

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 2310 N. Falkenburg Rd.

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 7202 Gunn Highway

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 508 33rd. St.

Manatee County

MCSO parking lot at 600 301 Blvd W., in Bradenton.

Pinellas County

There is no officially designated space, however residents can use the Sheriff’s Office lobby to conduct transactions. The PSCO is located at 10750 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo. A North District Office is located at 737 Louden Ave. in Dunedin.

Polk County

There is no officially designated space, however residents can go inside county buildings during regular business hours to conduct transactions. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd., in Winter Haven.

Sarasota County

There is no officially designated space, however residents can go inside county buildings during regular business hours to conduct transactions.

Pasco County

Dade City Police have an exchange zone at the police department off Pasco Avenue. There are two parking spaces denoted with signs for the public’s use. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office recommends that residents use the lobby or other county buildings during regular business hours to conduct transactions.

