Brevard Co. pet care worker accused of slamming dog against floor, wall

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – An employee at a Florida animal boarding business is accused in a disturbing case of animal abuse that was recorded by a surveillance camera.

Investigators said the suspect, Joseph Pendergrass, age 18 of Rockledge, is an animal care worker. He is accused of slamming a dog against the floor and wall.

A Facebook video of the alleged cruelty quickly drew more than 50,000 views.

“An enormous amount of comments,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said of the post. “Obviously, everybody was in shock and heartbroken over what happened to the dog.”

Pendergrass was an employee at an animal boarding business Sunday, when the victim, a little Shih Tzu named Lily, was found in great pain with a broken leg, Ivey said. The business’s surveillance camera shows what happened, Ivey said, with Pendergrass, in a whipping motion with a leash around the dog’s neck, thumps the dog against the wall and floor.

“What was he thinking? What possessed him to do that? The only word I can think of is evil,” Ivey said.

Pendergrass quickly disappeared.

“It’s my belief that the family sent him to Georgia to try to hide him, hoping this thing would blow over,” Ivey said.

But at the encouragement of his family, Pendergrass traveled back Thursday to face the consequences, Ivey said. He called the alleged abuse despicable, senseless, unprovoked, and one of the worst things he’s ever seen.

“Having the surveillance footage did a lot for us. Ideally, our animal cruelty investigator’s going to be able to get a confession from him,” Ivey said.

Pendergrass faces one count of felony animal cruelty. Investigators said the dog is being treated and will be OK.