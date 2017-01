TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – Are you looking for something awesome to do this weekend?

Katie Sommers of 93.3 WFLA stopped by the studio Friday to talk about all the buzz going on this weekend, including various Gasparilla events.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters