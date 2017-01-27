Businesses at South Tampa Trading Company offer Gasparilla gear, decor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re one day away from the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates and for News Channel 8 Today’s Marco Villarreal, he has no idea what to expect.

It’s his first Gasparilla and Marco’s been told that he needs to dress like a pirate! So, he went to a local spot that specializes in the pirate trade.

If you’re heading down South Dale Mabry, you’ll find a small island in a sea of shops called the South Tampa Trading Company.

“We’re a trading company, because we’re made up of trading partners,” says the owner of the shop Anne Bartlett.

“We have a collection of about 40 small businesses all under one roof. We have people who do custom pieces. We have small businesses, cottage industries, that are coming in here and I keep them all under one store. We have a lot of local businesses,” says Bartlett.

The South Tampa Trading Company offers everything from just pirate inspired clothing, jewelry, home goods, costumes, and beads…. lots and lots of beads.

“It’s the currency of the parade. It’s what makes the parade really fun,” says Bartlett.

The owner of the South Tampa Trading Company says she got started in all this when she realized all of her friends had small businesses out of their garage, and she wanted to bring them all to one location.

