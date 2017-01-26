Wings, BBQ, and Blues

daytimewebstaff Published:
cw

There is a big event this weekend. BBQ & Blues.  It’s happening at Cheval Golf and Athletic Club all day Sunday.  At the event we will be collecting monetary donations for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation and also a portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity. Event goers will enjoy delicious wings and BBQ from several local restaurants, craft beer, wine and specialty drinks, kids activities area, local business expo and some of the best local Blues bands in Tampa Bay. The event will take place on January 29th from 11am – 5pm on the Cheval Golf & Athletic Club driving range.

 

