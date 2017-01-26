Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay to open May 25

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Universal Orlando has set a grand opening date for it’s new water park, Volcano Bay.

A huge volcano seen from Interstate 4 will be the focal point of the new park.

Universal says guests will be able to choose between thrills and relaxation. The park features a beach, water coasters, slides and a steep body plunge where riders will take a 70-degree fall.

Universal is also introducing virtual lines at Volcano Bay. Guests will get a wristband that holds their place in line. They will be able to pick a time to ride, wait anywhere, or even ride something else, and then come back when the device alerts you.

People hoping to hop from park to park will be able to do so with a 3 park, 3-day ticket for adults costing $295. A 3 day, 3-park ticket for kids will cost $285.

Visiting one park per day over three days will cost adults $245 and is $235 for children.