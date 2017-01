TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene of a three-alarm fire at the Waterside Marriott Hotel Thursday evening.

The hotel is located at 700 South Florida Avenue.

There is currently no word on what sparked the fire.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story.

